Chemical spill in river shuts down southeast Kansas water plant

A southeast Kansas town is operating without its water plant after a chemical spill in a nearby river.

Officials in Humboldt, in Neosho County, urged residents on Thursday to conserve water because of a spill in the Neosho River. The chemicals were spilled during a fire at Mid-West Fertilizer in Iola.

Officials said the water in the city's water tower is safe but there is a limited supply. The city won't process water until the threat is over.

Humboldt's water plant shut down its intake valve on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is awaiting results of tests in the water.