Chemical plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away

A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away. The incident may have caused injuries.

The explosion occurred at the Texas Petroleum Chemical Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to local media. Damage has been reported to homes in the area and neighboring Orange County.

“My doors in my home were blown up. It’s bad,” said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, who lives in Port Neches, according to The Port Arthur News.

Branick says at least three people received minor injuries, but there are no reports of fatalities, KFDM reports. He calls that a miracle and says all plant workers are accounted for.

Images and videos posted to social media showed fire blazing into the night sky. Crystal Holmes, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, told The New York Times that it looks like “about half of the refinery is on fire.”

An evacuation order has been placed for everyone within a half-mile radius of the plant. The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department says the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.

