Chase ends with towed car and driver on the run

Authorities have the car they were chasing early Thursday morning but the man who was driving it got away.

An early morning pursuit ended when a man on the run abandoned the car he was driving near Military Avenue and Seward.

The chase happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. and came to an end near Military Avenue and Seward where the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police converged.

The man they were hunting had abandoned the car.

There was little information available on the circumstances of the chase but officials said the man they are looking for is 6’ 7” tall.

The car he abandoned was towed from the scene.