Charities partner together for MLK Day pancake brunch

On the month of what would be his 91st birthday, across the country many are honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's memory through acts of service.

Here in the Omaha metro, two charities are partnering together for an annual pancake brunch.

"The generations we see today are more involved today than they've ever been in community service," Mike Hornacek, CEO of Together said. "So events like this really help cultivate service and really help bring Dr. King's vision to life."

For six years now, Together and Partnership 4 Kids have been collaborating on this pancake brunch.

"Can't believe how the years have gone by and how fast they've gone by," Hornacek said.

The pancakes, sausage, and fruit are cooked up by middle school-aged students involved in Partnership 4 Kids.

They think it's really important," Deb Denbeck, Partnership 4 Kids' CEO said. "In particular, it's Martin Luther King Day and it's what the day is all about. It's a day of service for all of us."

13-year-old Da'Rel Fields was a little nervous about volunteering today.

"I don't know. I just don't really cook a lot," Fields said.

But he hit his stride when 6 News spoke with him, saying he'd made roughly 50 pancakes already.

Something Fields wasn't nervous about, helping others and cooking them breakfast on a day when they might not have otherwise had a warm meal.

"Basically like, if somebody not going to change it then you have to," Fields said. "Cause nobody else is going to do it."

Instead of spending his day off from school lounging around, he's serving members of his community like Cindy Frasen. Just like Dr. King would have wanted.

She's homeless and wanted the chance to say thank you to the kids making this food.

"I love you guys. You're awesome. They rock, they're very kind. Thank you," Frasen said.

By the end of the brunch, Together and Partnership 4 Kids hope to have served at least 150 people.