Omaha police revealed today that a 16-year-old boy, who was recently shot, died last Wednesday.

Daheem Conley was shot in the area of 37th and Ellison on March 12th.

Two people were arrested. Charges have been upgraded against 17-year old Demetrius Dagosta.To second degree murder. He is charged as an adult.

Charges are likely to be upgraded against suspect 17-year old Jaydin Smith, who has been charged as an adult for assault.