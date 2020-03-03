County attorney to file misdemeanor against 14-year-old driver in fatal motorcycle crash

The Douglas County Attorney said Tuesday that his office will file a misdemeanor charge against the 14-year-old driver involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night,

"It appears we're going to file a 'misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide, 14-year-old' in juvenile court," Douglas County Attorney Don Klein said Tuesday.

The teen did not have a permit to drive.

Additional charges may be filed, Klein said, but not until the police finish investigating the crash.

The OPD traffic report on the fatal crash also revealed that there were two passengers in the pickup with the teen driver, and that all three drivers involved were attempting to pass through a southwest Omaha intersection while the light was yellow.

The crash left 29-year-old motorcyclist Dillon Flesner of Omaha dead and his passenger severely injured.

The OPD report also indicates the 14-year-old driving the pickup truck without a permit had two passengers in the vehicle.

Traffic investigators say the light was yellow when the teen driver of a pickup truck eastbound on Q Street attempted to turn left onto northbound South 156th Street, according to the OPD report. The motorcycle driver, 29-year-old , was traveling westbound on Q Street "on a yellow light" when the motorcycle and truck collided, the report states.

A third vehicle, struck by the motorcyclist's passenger after impact, was directly behind the pickup — also attempting to turn on the yellow light, the report states.

Flesner and his passenger were both transported Bergan Mercy Hospital, the report states. He died there; his passenger sustained "serious injuries all over their body," according to the report.

A front-seat passenger riding in the pickup driver had minor injuries on the upper legs, the report states. The driver and second passenger in the truck were not injured, according to the police report.

A citation is pending against the teen pickup driver, the report states.