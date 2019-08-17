Charges pending in two-vehicle head-on crash

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver of a car involved in a Saturday morning crash that critically injured a passenger.

The crash happened around 5:30 Friday morning at 132nd and Q streets.

Police said Dylan McCormick, 21, of Omaha was northbound on 132nd, traveling at a high rate of speed in a Nissan Altima when he ran a red light at Q Street and hit a Ford F-150 head on. The Ford was stopped at the red light in the southbound lane. Police said the impact pushed the truck backward approximately 100 feet.

A 20-year-old Gretna woman riding in McCormick's car, was critically injured.

McCormick suffered minor injuries and faces potential charges.

The driver of the Ford suffered a fractured vertebra that is not considered to be life-threatening.

