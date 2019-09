Two people were hurt and one might be facing charges as the result of a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. near 204th and Farnam.

Police said a Chevy Malibu crossed the median near the intersection and crashed into another car heading in the opposite direction. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Malibu identified as Brandi Brandi Chulufus, 29, of Lincoln.