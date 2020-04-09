Charges pending against Omaha woman involved in crash

Charges are pending against an Omaha woman authorities said was driving intoxicated when she crashed into two cars on Wednesday that left a 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, the Omaha Police Department reported officers being dispatched at 4:33 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 45th and Maple Streets.

Juliana Townsell, 18, was driving southbound on 45th Street when she struck a parked car, police stated.

Townsell sped up, went over the curb back into the northbound lane and struck another car head-on -- with an adult and five children in it.

Townsell was identified as the “intoxicated, unrestrained driver,” that hit the two cars, according to investigators. Charges are pending against her, they stated.

One of her passengers and two occupants of the first car hit were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

A 9-year-old in the car hit head-on has life-threatening injuries to the head and abdomen.

Townsell has another case pending against her from Feb. 26.

She is charged with no valid registration, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance and failure to use a seat belt.