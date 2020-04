Charges are pending against an Omaha man after a two-car crash sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. near 30th and Fort streets.

OPD says a Chevy was turning south onto 30th from Fort when a Jeep ran a red light at the intersection.

The crash caused the Chevy to roll onto its side.

According to police, Omar Antunez was identified as the driver of the Jeep.

They say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.