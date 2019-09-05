Charges filed in Blair fatal crash involving teens in July

Washington County Attorney M. Scott Vanderschaaf filed charges against a woman and a 14-year-old boy involved in a fatal crash near Blair in early July.

On July 5, a Chevy SUV with the six juveniles inside was southbound on a farm field road. There were two males and four females, ages 13 and 14 involved.

The 14-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a cornfield on the east side and rolled. Only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Heidy Martinez, 14, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five occupants involved were transported for medical attention.

The driver faces charges in juvenile court for felony motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving, and felony 2nd-degree assault. A woman faces 6 counts of negligent child abuse and a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.