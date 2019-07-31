Charges amended for attempted murder suspect

The attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing a roommate over the weekend was in court Wednesday morning on amended charges.

Michael Glaze, 44 — one of two suspects facing charges in the Saturday night stabbing — appeared in court at Sarpy Law Enforcement Center. Prosecutors amend the complaint to include four charges: attempted felony, use of a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He continues to be held on a $5 million bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Glaze's girlfriend, Angela Cuckler, is facing similar charges.