Charge reduced in Bellevue child abuse case

Lisa Adkins, 27, charged in connection with a child abuse investigation at a Bellevue daycare center, has been released on bond and prosecutors have reduced the charge against her to a misdemeanor.

Bellevue child abuse investigation

The case is based on an October 9th report to police by the mother of a 2-year-old. The child attended Kidz World Daycare and suffered a dislocated elbow.

Police said the child was in Adkins' care at the time of the injury and Adkins was initially arrested for Felony Child Abuse.

That charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor.

Adkins and another Kidz World employee were fired after the incident came to light.