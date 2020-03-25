Changes to transportation services prompts a callout to help seniors

Some of the people working closest to the elderly are asking everyone to step up.

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA) is making changes to its rural transportation service in response to the Coronavirus. The changes include only taking riders to medical appointments and only allowing one passenger in a van at a time.

Because of the new restrictions, the organization is asking everyone to please check in with seniors in their lives to see if they need a hand getting groceries or any other essentials.

“Effective today we are transporting medical passengers only, we are not taking new dialysis patients at this time, but we are transporting our regular dialysis passengers,” said Chris Gillette, with ENOA. “Another change is that we’ve always provided hands-on assistance for passengers getting in and out of the van and to the door of their appointments and unfortunately we can no longer provide that at this time.”

The organization is asking for some help in keeping passengers safe.

“We are in desperate need right now of sanitizing products to keep our vans as clean as possible, to keep our passengers and drivers as clean and as safe as possible,” said Gillette.

If you would like to drop off a donation call 402-444-6654. For more information visit ENOA’s website.