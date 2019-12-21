Challenges to Keystone XL pipeline allowed to proceed

A judge says environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris expressed skepticism over government arguments that Trump has unilateral authority to approve the $8 billion pipeline but Morris denied a request for a court injunction to prohibit preliminary work on the pipeline, since no such work is planned until spring 2020.

Morris had blocked the project last year, prompting Trump to issue a new permit in March in an attempt to circumvent the courts.