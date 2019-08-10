Ceremony to mark crash victim's birthday

A metro community is coming together Saturday to honor Alexandria Minardi, one of the four Gretna teens killed in a horrific car crash in June.

On Saturday evening Gretna’s North Park will host a gathering for a balloon release. Saturday would have been Alexandria’s 16th birthday.

In addition to Minardi's death, the crash took the lives of Abigail Barth, 16, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16. Roan Brandon, 15, was the lone survivor of the crash.

The accident happened on Platteview Road near 180th Street around 11 p.m. on June 17th. Their car hit a guardrail at high speed and caught fire.

An investigation later revealed that four of the five girls in the car had alcohol in their systems at the time of the crash and the investigation of that part of the case continues.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office wants know who gave them the alcohol. There is currently a $14,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information about the case, contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at (402) 592-7867.