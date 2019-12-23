Central Nebraska man imprisoned for having sex with adult daughter takes deal

A Grand Island man accused of having sex with his daughter stands convicted on a reduced charge in Adams County.

Court records show Travis Fieldgrove, 40, married his daughter, Samantha Kershner, 22, St. Paul, in October of last year. The marriage took place at the Adams county courthouse in Hastings.

Grand Island police said the two were involved in an intimate relationship beginning in September of 2018 in Grand Island, despite evidence that Fieldgrove is the paternal parent of Kershner.

Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and Kershner were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another in Adams County after being notified of the investigation.

Fieldgrove had originally been charged with felony incest, but instead was convicted of attempted incest this week in Adams County. The penalty for attempted incest is up to two years in prison. He'll be sentenced in Adams county January 14.

Fieldgrove was originally charged with incest in Hall County too, but later pleaded no contest to an attempted felony charge as part of a plea agreement. A judge sentenced Fieldgrove to two years in prison.

Kershner was arrested by Grand Island authorities in connection with the same investigation.

She was also originally charged with incest in Adams county. Adams County authorities later charged her with misdemeanor lying under oath. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 22 days in jail.

She had also been originally charged with incest in Hall County, but a spokesperson in the county attorney's office said the incest charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Kershner was convicted of misdemeanor false reporting and was sentenced to nine months probation.