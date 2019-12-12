Central Nebraska church destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed a Buffalo County church 10 miles northwest of Shelton Wednesday morning.

A passerby reported the fire at Zion Lutheran Church around 7:15 a.m.

Church member Rick Pope said, "I looked out the window and saw a glow. I live about five miles away and could see a glow."

Shelton Fire Chief Jason Wiehn said it took crews about 35 minutes to contain the blaze. He said the building was destroyed.

Chief Wiehn said firefighters were hampered by the lack of water. Trucks had to return to Shelton and Ravenna to get more.

There were no injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is looking for the cause.