Central Iowa man charged with wife's murder

Authorities have arrested and charged a central Iowa man with killing his wife.

Story County court records say 70-year-old Gary Pillman is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bail.

He’s accused in the death of 62-year-old Betty Pillman. Her body was found outside their home in Zearing, northeast of Ames, on Wednesday. Authorities say she had several lacerations to her upper body. He was at the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment of arm lacerations.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a Zearing resident called 911 around 5 p.m. to report that a neighbor told her he’d killed his wife.