Central High School holds drive-through graduation ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic changed graduation plans for high school seniors across the country.

The Central High School graduation ceremony took on a different look. Central staff and administration held a drive through graduation ceremony for its seniors.

“This has been a tough year for our seniors that haven’t been able to participate in some ritual senior activities, we really appreciate them making sacrifices on behalf of the greater good and the health of the overall Omaha and world community. We thought we’d take the opportunity to give them a special sendoff,” said Dr. Edward Bennet, the Central High School Principal.

Each OPS high school found their own special way to celebrate their graduating seniors.

