Celebrate Halloween with Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

You won't want to miss the Halloween celebration at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This year, the Zoo will host a new event, Ghouls and Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union.

Ghouls and Glow will feature 400 custom-made lantern displays that will illuminate the Bay Family's Children's Adventure Trails. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls with elements of nature, an eerie house, a mummy band and other friendly ghouls. A number of bats, vultures, spiders and black cats will also light up the trails.

There will also be hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins along the Zoo's pathways.

Throughout the evening, there will be amazing acts of fire dancing, aerials, juggling and flow arts while Omaha Street Percussion returns with their popular percussion performances. Kids can even get foamed at Frankenstein Foam Zone on the Desert Dome Plaza.

Visitors can also catch an Animal Ambassador program at the Dick and Mary Holland Meadowlark Theater, grab a bite to eat at Glacier Bay Landing or explore some of the Zoo's indoor exhibits.

Ghouls and Glow will take place October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27.

Purchase tickets online, at Guest Services at the Zoo or at the door each night of the event. Proceeds benefit Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's animal health, wellness and enrichment programs and help further conservation worldwide.