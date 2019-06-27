Celebrate America Concert: What you need to know about Friday's event at Memorial Park

Preparations are underway for Friday's Celebrate America Concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park.

Nearly canceled earlier this year due to sponsor focus on flood relief, the concert's proceeds will help local farmers, ranchers, and communities affected by the flood.

COST: The concert is free, but donations for flood victims will be accepted on site, or attendees can text NEFLOOD to 50155 to donate.

CONCERT PERFORMERS: This year’s Celebrate America Concert will be headlined by Following the concert, there will be a fireworks display. feature Chris Isaak, a two-time Grammy-nominated artist, along with local cover band, The Firm.

SCHEDULE: Concertgoers can start setting up their blankets when the park opens at 5 p.m. Friday. The concert schedule is as follows:



5:45 p.m. – Welcome and National Anthem

6 p.m. – Local Opener The Firm

7:15 p.m. – Special Guest: Chris Isaak

8:45 p.m. – Headliner: Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul

10 p.m. – Fireworks show (approximately 14 minutes)

PARKING & TRAFFIC: Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, many of the surrounding neighborhood streets will be converted to one-way streets.

Parking is available in the neighborhood, at Brownell Talbot, UNO, and St. Margaret Mary’s. Officials ask concert-goers to be respectful when parking in the neighborhoods and to follow all signs posted at the lots.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit the Memorial Park Concert website