Celebrate 7-Eleven’s birthday on 7/11 with free Slurpees

It’s that very important day of the year again for 7-Eleven.

There won’t be cake and candles, but instead the world's largest convenience retailer celebrates their birthday with free Slurpee drinks.

You can also get social media-worthy #TFW cups, great deals on food plus more free Slurpee drinks.

The chain started giving away free Slurpees in 2002 to honor their birthday. The celebration stuck and has been going on every July 11 since.

"Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years," 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said.

On average, 7-Eleven plans to give away 9 million free small Slurpee drinks, according to a news release.

If you are an avid slushee drinker, you can also redeem a free Slurpee coupon on 7-Eleven’s app.

The main Slurpee flavors you can get are Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Pina Colada and Blue Raspberry but this year 7-Eleven is introducing a new flavor: Blueberry Lemonade.

Food deals also include $1 hot dogs, pizza slices, Cherry Slurpee cookies and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders.

You can grab a free Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any 7-Eleven.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.