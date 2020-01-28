Cedar Rapids student robbed by gunman in high school parking lot

Cedar Rapids police are increasing their presence at a high school where a student was robbed of her cellphone by a young male with a handgun.

The robbery was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at Kennedy High School.

Police say the 18-year-old student was nearing her vehicle when confronted by the robber. He took only her cellphone, and she was not injured.

No arrests have been reported. Police are encouraging students and staff members to walk to their vehicles in pairs or small groups.