Cedar Rapids police announce new arrest in October homicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police have announced the arrest of a woman in Illinois for her alleged role in the October shooting death of a man in Cedar Rapids.

Police say in a news release that 21-year-old Kiara Kathy La Shae Morrise, of Cedar Rapids, turned herself in to police in Knox County, Illinois, on Friday.

An Iowa warrant charges Morrise with being an accessory to the Oct. 30 shooting death of 27-year-old Reginald Ward Jr.

In late March, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Todd Jenkins with first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Police say Jenkins chased down Ward and shot him at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.