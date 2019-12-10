Cedar Rapids man gets 14 years for role in domain name plot

A judge has sentenced a Cedar Rapids man to 14 years in federal prison for having his cousin try to hijack an internet domain from another man at gunpoint.

The judge sentenced 27-year-old Rossi Lorathio Adams II following his April conviction on one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats, and violence.

Adams owned a social media company and repeatedly tried but failed to buy the domain doitforstate.com from a Cedar Rapids man.

In 2017, Adams convinced his cousin to break into the domain owner's house, where he tried to force him at gunpoint to transfer the domain to Adams. During a struggle, Hopkins and the domain owner were shot but both survived.