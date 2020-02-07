Cedar Rapids homeless center trying to reduce problems

Staffers at a Cedar Rapids winter homeless shelter are working with police to reduce problems that have led to complaints from neighbors.

The Fillmore Center opened in mid-November to offer a warm place to sleep.

The Gazette reports that police since then have received 82 calls for service. Those calls include 41 for disturbances and 31 for medical needs, as well as others for theft, a warrant and other issues.

Police said there have been 10 arrests, including seven for public intoxication. That led to neighborhood complaints and an effort by staff to take a firmer stance with rule breakers.