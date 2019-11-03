Cedar Rapids Police investigate deadly shooting

Police in Cedar Rapids are looking for a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of Wayne Trabrai Jones, 31.

Our sister station, KCRG, reports that authorities received word of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived in the 900 block of 38th Street SE to find Trabrai suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.