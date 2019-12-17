Caught on video: Bystanders take action against Amber Alert suspect in California

Dramatic video captures the moment some bystanders confronted an Amber alert suspect after the suspect allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and took off with his 2-year-old daughter.

An Amber alert description led to the capture of a suspect. (Source: San Jose PD/KSBY/CNN)

The video taken by a Shell gas station employee shows people restraining an Amber alert suspect, 24-year old Victor Magana, until authorities could arrest him.

Al Ashcroft was visiting from Oregon when he saw the Amber alert Monday morning about a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly assaulted and stabbed the girl’s mother.

A few minutes later, Ashcroft spotted the 2007 light green Hyundai Santa Fe right in front of him.

“I told my wife, ‘Get out. I’m going to block this guy in.' So I moved the car and blocked him in,” Ashcroft said.

He called 911, and nearby men helped restrain the driver.

"Four of us surrounded him and said, ‘You’re not leaving,’” he said.

You can then see Magana repeatedly trying to smash his window with a rock.

Deputies said he locked his keys inside the car with the child while making a pitstop in Cambria.

“My boss came out and really held him,” witness Tammy Hall said.

Witnesses said Magana bought snacks at the store and tried to break into his car to feed his daughter.

“He was screaming that he wasn’t that guy, that it wasn’t him and his daughter hadn’t eaten in six hours,” Hall said.

The whole time, the little girl was strapped in the front seat.

"But she looked at me and smiled, and I thought ‘OK, she’s OK,’” Ashcroft said.

Many are praising the people who stepped up to save her.

“They were very brave, heroes,” Hall said.

State Parks was the first law enforcement agency to arrive on scene, but the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office took the suspect into custody.

According to a local news station, Magana’s girlfriend remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

