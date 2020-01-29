Caucus changes take affect Monday

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to Iowans about border security, the future of the republican party, and his ability to take on the president. Among our questions with his one on one, we wanted to know how he plans to help flood-affected residents. He said it starts with better local infrastructure but we should look at the big picture too.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden launches Iowa tour in Council Bluffs.

"WE have to go well beyond that though. We have to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, we have to get ourselves engaged in working on electric grids that can transfer wind and solar across the country," Biden said.

Six News has covered a number of candidates and rallies. Along the way, we have met voters who swear they will stand by their candidate on the night on the caucuses. The Biden Rally was no different.

"I'm all for Biden, I think he's the guy who can win the presidency and get this nation back on the right track," Voter Abbey Hope said.

She and others will finally have their opportunity to argue for their candidate on Monday.

Caucus goes are confident in their picks, but new rules might slow them down.

"The big one is the preference cards, a way to track what everybody's preference is," Scott Punteney, Chair of the Pottawattamie county Democrats said.

These cards are handed out to each participant. Boiled down, they show a person's first pick and which candidate they ended up supporting. They can also check a box if they decided not to realign when their candidate is no longer viable.

"Those cards will be sealed away in an envelope encase anyone brings into question the counts," Punteney said.

A second change is there will only be one realignment this year. Creating the possibility for a big cut on how long it takes for precincts to select a candidate.