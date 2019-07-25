UPDATE: All 31 cats taken from Lincoln home euthanized

Thirty-one cats that were taken from a Lincoln home on Tuesday have all been euthanized. The cats tested positive for a contagious viral disease.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The cats were taken from the home at 3337 St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

Animal Control said they received a tip about the issue during a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Animal Control, the cats tested positive for feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease.

According to Bob Downey at the Capital Humane Society, all the cats have been euthanized. Downey said with such a contagious and difficult to treat disease, keeping the cats alive would have posed a risk to the entire feline population at the shelter.

It is unclear how the cats became sick or the living conditions inside the house. However, Animal Control said there were elevated ammonia levels inside the home.

Downey said the ammonia levels from just outside the home measured roughly 25 parts per million. Safe levels for humans is roughly 10 ppm, and for children it is 6 ppm.

No citations have been filed as of now, but Animal Control said a number different citations could be issued moving forward.