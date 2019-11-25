Catholic Charities donates Thanksgiving dinners at annual Turkey Day in South Omaha

Families in South Omaha in need of Thanksgiving fixings received a box full of blessings Monday morning from Catholic charities.

These donations are more than just a free meal.

Mikaela Schuele the Director of Emergency and Supportive Food Services said, “This is something they can all come together and make together. And really celebrate the holiday in a collaborative and really just communal way. Because food really does bring people together.”

Schuele is surrounded by boxes filled with everything you need for a Thanksgiving dinner from the bread, to sweets, and even fresh veggies.

“It really means a lot to have a home-cooked meal, rather than something just out of a can or precooked,” said Schuele.

Several local parished, Hy-Vee, and Rotella’s Bakery donated the food for these boxes and 150 turkeys were handed out.

“We’re a very blessed community to have so much support,” said Schuele.

Once folks filled out their paperwork, handed in their tickets, and grabbed their food, several coastguard volunteers carried the load out.

Some of the volunteers like Maritza Garibay, are also patrons of Catholic charities.

“I’m really happy you know, helping the families in Omaha. I like to see their face when people receive their turkey and a lot of stuff for the family,” said Garibay.

Garibay and Campos are taking home their own Thanksgiving turkeys, they’re thankful not just for today but for all the help they get from Catholic charities.

Garibay translated Campos saying, “She said she likes this place because it’s helping every people. They don’t discriminate race or something and helping everybody.”

This is the 15th Turkey Day by Catholic charities and organizers tell 6 News that there is no plan to stop anytime soon.

