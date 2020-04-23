Cascio's Steakhouse makes improvements ahead of lifted restrictions

Many Omaha restaurant-goers are anxious to once again dine inside their favorite restaurants. One Omaha restaurant owner predicts diners will see changes when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted and diners can once again be seated at a table or booth.

Right now, Cascio’s Steakhouse is closed but there’s a lot of work going on inside.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

Managers at Cascio’s steakhouse are busy preparing for when restrictions are lifted and customers can return to eat inside the restaurant.

“We’re doing a lot of painting, carpeting, getting some new countertops in the main lobby area. You know, now’s the time,” said Alfie Cascio, manager of the steakhouse.

Now is the time to spruce things up since the coronavirus has limited restaurants to pick up, delivery, or curbside service.

Cascio’s has been in the Omaha community since 1946. Alfie Cascio started working in the family business as a busboy.

Now he’s the third generation to run this steakhouse. He’s never had to deal with anything like this virus before.

“It’s a big struggle every day. We don’t know what the governor is thinking. It's just a tough time for us,” Cascio said.

Cascio believes the virus will change the way restaurants do business. He says his restaurant will take on a new look and so will his wait staff.

“I think we’re going to put masks on them for sure,” he said. “We’re going to spread out all of our tables. We’re gonna probably run about eight feet apart, maybe even 10. We’re going to put sanitizer boxes up all through the restaurant.”

Cascio says there will be a lot more cleaning, a lot more sanitizing to keep customers and employees safe. He says his family-owned restaurant will stay open and he plans to pass it on to the next generation.

“I have a son who wants to take over the business and hopefully we can survive all this.”

Cascio plans to bring back all of his furloughed employees and plans to return to taking to-go orders soon.