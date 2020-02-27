Carter wins third diving title, aiming for historic four-peat and state record

Megan Carter earned her third state diving title Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Marian's Megan Carter prepares for a dive at the state championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Thursday, 2/27/20.

The junior from Omaha Marian won the diving title in both her freshman and sophomore years.

She started slow with her first five dives and had to work her way into the lead.

"There was a little more competition this year, but all I had to do was focus on myself and how I could do better," said Carter.

Carter finished with a score of 467.25. Her mom, who is also her coach and a two-time state champ herself, said Megan was able to stay focused and accomplish the goal.

"We're both on the same page, and it's been really fun," said Becki Carter.

Megan will now attempt to become just the second person ever to win the state title all four years of high school.

She'll also work to break her older sister's state record of a score of 526.00.

Megan has yet to reach a score of 500, but she says that's the goal.

"It has been since I was a freshman. It's a very high score. I think if I just work a lot on my form I think I could do it," said Carter

