Carter Lake woman dies crashing car while pursued by police, authorities say

A Carter Lake woman died after she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed while being pursued by police officers Saturday, according to the Omaha Police Department.

OPD reported dispatchers were notified at 4:03 a.m. Saturday that Carter Lake Police were in pursuit of a 2009 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan crashed near Abbott Drive and Gallup Drive. Brittany Madson, 30, was the driver and was ejected from the car.

Madson was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Medics.

Omaha Police Crash Investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

More details will be released by the Douglas County Attorney's Office. A grand jury will be convened because Madson died during a police pursuit, OPD stated.