Due to a water main break in Carter Lake, the city is under a boil water advisory beginning Monday, June 15 until further notice.

According to the city, the water may be contaminated with E. coli.

They are advising residents to not drink the water until boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.