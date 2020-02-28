Carter Lake issues water advisory

The City of Carter Lake is recommending its residents use bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice as of Friday morning.

Officials said there was a problem with the city's distribution system and it lost pressure Thursday.

Work crews have fixed the problem and the water is back on, but city officials do not want residents to drink the water until test results come back.

Aaron Grell of Grell Plumbing and Contracting said they flushed the system for an hour and a half Thursday night.

"All the fire hydrants in town to get everything flushed out, try to get all the air out of the lines. I believe they took some tests last night and this morning," Grell said. "I'll do a sample myself as a third party sample we'll send into a laboratory."

Officials said do not boil the water because that will not reduce manganese levels.

Carter Lake officials are concerned manganese levels in the water could cause serious health issues.

Officials expect things will be back to normal after the test results come back Saturday.

The Carter Lake Water Supply encountered a problem with its distribution system and lost pressure, causing potential bacterial contamination, according to information released by the city.

Carter Lake City Clerk Jackie Carl said repairs were being done to the water system Thursday which shutdown water to a small neighborhood in town.

However, those repairs caused another issue with the water system, which led to the bottled water advisory being issued.

"That repair required this advisory. The repairs are now done and the advisory will be lifted once water test results come back (Saturday)," Carl said.

Carl said she would update the city's social media pages as soon as the results come in on Saturday, but did not know a time frame.

The advisory stated no water should be given to anyone as it could lead to neurological health issues in both adults and children.

"The manganese levels may be above the health advisory level. Manganese in drinking water is a serious health concern," the advisory stated.

Boiling, freezing or filtering the water will not reduce the manganese levels.

Water, juice, and formula for children younger than 6 months old should not be prepared with tap water.

For more information, contact Johnathan McDonald, water operator at 402-669-8373. General guidelines are also available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.