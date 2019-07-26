Carjacking victim confronted by gunman says, 'I was scared to death'

The victim of a carjacking Is still shaken, days after a gunman threatened to shoot him. The carjacker and another suspect were captured shortly after the incident but the victim is still wary.

Sharath Vontari, 25, escaped left the scare physically unscathed but he's still rattled. He left the state and stayed with his brother for a couple days after being confronted by the barrel of a gun.

“This is the most terrifying situation I've ever been in and I tried to stay calm so that he doesn't panic and shoot me," Vontari said.

Omaha Police were called to an Omaha apartment complex near 111th and Blondo to investigate a reported carjacking around 8:30 Sunday night.

Vontari said, “I was scared to death and I was shivering and all."

He said he had just pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex and was on the phone with a friend when he heard a knock on his driver's side window. He looked over to see a person pointing a gun at his head. He then rolled down the window because he felt threatened. That's when the armed thief told him to hand over his cell phone and his wallet.

Vontari said, “He just sat in the car, took my belongings and asked me not to say anything to anyone or else he would kill me."

Vontari said he walked the other direction and watched the gunman take off in his Jeep, picking up another person before the drove east on Blondo.

“After he left, I made sure he was gone and then I went into my home and made the call to 911."

A police report details a vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit involving a stolen vehicle followed. Officers caught the suspects.

The scare of his life still weighs on Vontari. Routine walks around his neighborhood in the evening are no longer an option for him.

"I hardly can walk myself outside,” he said. “I have to have the car or have someone beside me."

Vontari said me he moved to the United States from India three years ago to study engineering. He moved to Omaha just a few months ago and had never experienced any violence until now.

He believes he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.