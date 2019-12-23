Carjacking ends with vehicle crash and suspect in custody

A woman delivering food to a church near 17th and Izard lost her car to an armed thief Monday morning. Police found the vehicle crashed into a garage near 16th and Spencer.

Investigators say the victim had been dropping off the food when a man in his 20s approached her, pulled a gun and stole her car.

The vehicle turned up a few blocks away. The carjacker had driven it through an alley and crashed it into a garage.

The thief failed in his attempt to hide from police by lying on the ground. He was arrested.

No one was hurt.