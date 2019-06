Breaking overnight, 6 news was at the scene where a carjacking incident ended.

Police were investigating the crime in the area when officers found the car wrecked at 42nd and Bedford. It had crashed into a pole. They found no around it.

The victim tells police that two males (who may be juveniles) approached him at 48th and Ruggles. At least one guy had a gun.

His car was found crashed about a mile way from where he was carjacked.

