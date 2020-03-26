Caring for pets during the coronavirus outbreak

It’s important to think about our pets during the coronavirus outbreak.

Local veterinarians are making some changes for caring for our pets.

For Jennifer Voorhees it was time to take Carlos to the vet at Elkhorn Animal Hospital.

But this trip is a little different.

“We are just waiting in the parking lot, and they come get our pets and take them inside, take care of them, and then call and do the consult over the phone, Jennifer said.

Curbside pet care.

It’s an effort to get our pets the care they need and keep everyone safe..

“Either drop off only or curbside services so that our staff here does not get exposed and we can stay open,” Elkhorn Animal Hospital veterinarian Jennifer Jones said.

She emphasized that dogs cannot get the virus, but they can carry it.

“Because you can touch your dog and the virus can be on your dog, and then another person can touch your dog and transfer it.”

At the Nebraska Humane Society, things are running a little different. Instead of going right in for services they want you to give them a call on your cell phone first.

“If they are looking for a pet we ask them to look on line, if they haven’t seen one that they really want they can still come in to the shelter,” Pam Wiese of the Nebraska Humane Society said. “We’re having people leave donations out front outside before they come it. So we’re just being a little bit more limited on finding out what they want before coming in to the building.”

The idea here---to limit people in the building and provide services pet owners need.

Jennifer Voorhees said she’s glad Carlos is able to get checked out.

“If people can stay isolated as much as possible, and still maintain a daily function that’s fantastic.”

Dr. Jones said it’s a good idea to call your veterinarian and ask about any change in services.

