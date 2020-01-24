Career nights for Carda, Bachelor lead Jays past Musketeers

The Creighton's women's basketball team is getting healthy again and it helped lead them to a 62-55 win over Xavier Friday night.

Billy Bluejay has some fun with fellow Jays Mitch Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski during the Creighton women's basketball win over Xavier on Friday, 1/24/20.

Tatum Rembao, who has been out for eight games, returned in a limited role.

Jaylyn Agnew was expected to return from a concussion after sitting out last weekend's loss to St. John's, but she ultimately sat out her second straight game.

Injuries this season have paved the way for Temi Carda to showcase what she can do, and she's done just that.

Carda scored a career-high 26 points in the victory. She scored 11 of the teams first 13 points.

Carly Bachelor also had a career night with 17 points.

The Bluejays are 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference following the win.