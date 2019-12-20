Car trapping West Omaha rock inspires Christmas gift

One story that gained so much attention this year in Omaha has inspired a Christmas gift. The rock that has trapped so many vehicles near 156th and West Maple.

“My husband got a crazy idea, ‘let’s buy a 3D printer’,” said Jesse Cuckler, the maker of one of Omaha’s favorite inside jokes with a Christmas style.

The West Maple rock has come a long way from hiding under SUVs.

They call him Rocko. He is now a holiday ornament thanks to Jesse and her friend’s daughter, who is a big fan of the rock.

“She thought it was the funniest thing. So we went out there and I asked my husband, 'can't we do a 3D scan of this and print it?' So she'll have a toy to ramp her cars on,” said Cuckler.

This was the first toy--made out of plastic from the family's 3-d printer. Things took off once Jesse’s husband showed them off at work and someone said they want one on their tree.

Jesse's 3D printing started as a hobby but then requests came in from friends who wanted custom wedding cake toppers and printed t-shirts. Word got out and she started building a clientele.

“I never dreamt in a million years it would morph into something like this,” said Cuckler.

Others in Omaha are selling their own ornaments too but none are exact replicas like these. Her phone scanned the dimensions of the real rock and the printing process takes up to several hours. All while trying to beat a deadline.

“I’m already getting a holiday rush from the clientele I have, so I’m already in a mad rush to get them done,” said Cuckler.

It takes about two days to finish making one ornament. You can find her shop on her facebook: J.ReneeCustomCreations.

