Car show makes life-saving pit stop in prostate cancer fight

The 9th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Car Show set up shop at the Nebraska Furniture Mart Sunday with something unusual under the hood: free prostate specific antigen tests.

The test is a simple blood draw that lets men know if their PSA level is normal or if they should go see their doctor.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the second most diagnosed cancer after skin cancer. Six in 10 men over the age of 65 will be diagnosed with this kind of cancer.

One of the event founders, Harold Pharoah, is a cancer survivor himself and that's what inspired him to start the event.

“It’s just amazing, it almost brings a tear to my eye,” he said. “So that's why we're here. To help these guys get tested and hopefully if they do they can catch it early."

In the past nine years, they've conducted more than 1,500 tests and as a direct result, six men have found they were affected by prostate cancer.

Cancer survivor Howard Hunter said, “We just feel great about the show and what Harold and the others have done to keep this going for the men that might lose their lives through cancer.”