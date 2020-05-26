Car insurance still necessary despite citations for no proof of insurance being down

The number of drivers cited by Omaha Police for lack of insurance has dramatically dropped during the pandemic. Less traffic is likely the reason, but don’t drop your uninsured motorist coverage just yet. One Omaha man is glad he still has it.

A car that crashed into three others parked on an Omaha street had a valid plate. But that doesn’t guarantee the driver carries insurance.

Doug Eckrich, a parked vehicle owner said, “They go get insurance to get plates then cancel their insurance.”

Doug Eckrich suspects that may be why the insurance company the driver provided wouldn’t cover more than $3,000 damage to his two vehicles parked together.

“They’re out driving when they ain’t even covered. They just act like it’s no big deal and you don’t know who is going to be next,” said Eckrich.

Omaha Police cited 156 drivers for no proof of insurance the week of February 1, compared to just 46 tickets last week. Only 20 were cited April 4th, the week of this crash.

Pat Lemmers, an insurance agent said, “If COVID is going to bring people who are out of work and not paying their insurance and losing their insurance, we haven’t seen a trend at my agency for that yet.”

But a spike could be coming so insurance agent Pat Lemmers says uninsured motorist coverage of about $70 a year is valuable.

The driver in this crash, 29-year-old Corey Gruhn was cited for no proof of financial responsibility and driving under suspension.

His criminal and traffic record shows four citations for driving under suspension, two less than a year before this crash.

Doug’s uninsured motorist coverage pays for injury, not damage, so he filed on his insurance and paid a $500 deductible. He’ll ask a judge to order restitution from the driver.

“If he’s got only ramen noodle soup to eat every day he can go pay me back because I’m not the one who made the choice to do that,” said Eckrich.

The suspended and uninsured driver didn’t return our messages. He’s due in court on June 22nd.

