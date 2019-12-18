Car explodes after Englishman sprays too much air freshener, lights cigarette

An Englishman just wanted his car to smell nice, but he ended up blowing it up when he tried to have a smoke.

Before he lit a cigarette on Saturday afternoon, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man had sprayed an excessive amount of air freshener.

According to the BBC, the car had not been properly ventilated. So as soon as the flame from his lighter hit the fumes, the car’s windshield blew out, its windows shattered, its doors buckled and the rear bumper fell off.

The explosion was so violent, even windows on nearby businesses sustained damage.

Even so, the man survived with only minor injuries. He climbed out of the car under his own power, and paramedics treated him at the scene.

