Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision involving two cars and a semitrailer on the south end of York.

First responders were sent to an intersection just east of U.S. Highway 81 a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say one car driver died and the other was taken to a York hospital for treatment. The condition of the truck driver wasn't clear.

The names of those involved and other details about what happened haven't been released.