Car and gravel hauler collide on Highway 370

Authorities are investigating a traffic accident on Highway 370 involving a car and a gravel truck.

The crash happened around 9:15 Monday morning west of 132nd Street.

The initial investigation indicates the car was eastbound when the driver lost control and crossed the median.

The driver of a westbound gravel hauler took evasive action, turning right just prior to impact. That avoided a head-on crash but the car hit the side of the truck.

Emergency crews had to cut away wreckage to free the driver from the car.

The crash remains under investigation.