Car accident turned shooting near 27th and Leavenworth Monday night

Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Leavenworth streets late Monday night.

According to a release from OPD, officers located both the victim and the suspect at the scene. They determined that both were involved in a car accident, after which both exited their vehicles and began to argue, which then became a physical altercation. The physical altercation then led to the suspect drawing a firearm and firing a shot.

Medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators booked 29-year-old O’Sha Crowley-Cross for Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Destruction of Property, and Possession of Marijuana less than One Ounce, according to the release.

