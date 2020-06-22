Capitol District murder suspect released from hospital booked into jail

A homicide suspect who was shot by an off-duty Bellevue Police officer June 13 has been released from the hospital and booked into jail for first-degree murder on Monday, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Marlon Miranda Jr., 27, was also booked into Douglas County Corrections for use of a weapon to commit a felony and domestic violence assault.

The deceased has been identified as Jose Santos Parra Juarez, 27.

Omaha Police responded to the area of 10th and Capitol Avenue at 1:55 a.m. June 13 for a reported shooting.

The caller was an off-duty officer who told police the shooting occurred near 12th and Davenport Streets.

"The suspect shot the victim and the off-duty Bellevue police officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. Both Juarez and the suspect were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.